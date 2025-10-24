Siding AGAINST Taylor Swift?! Pals Ed Sheeran & Cara Delevingne Cozy Up To Charli XCX In New Pics!

Got A Tip?

Choosing Sides? Taylor Swift's Besties Ed Sheeran & Cara Delevingne Cozy Up To Charli XCX In New Pics!

Are some of Taylor Swift‘s besties on Charli XCX‘s side of the feud? That doesn’t sound very romantic to us…

As we’re sure you’re aware, the pop stars have been in the midst of a feud after Tay Tay dropped her new album The Life of a Showgirl this month. Fans speculate the track Actually Romantic is about Charli talking trash about her — and not being able to stop long after she and Matty Healy broke up. Since then, the shade hasn’t stopped coming from Charli — kind of proving Tay’s point? From reportedly shading her fiancé Travis Kelce to dissing tour documentaries right after the Eras Tour docuseries was announced, the Brat musician hasn’t let this little diss track slide… And now she’s gathering T-Swizzle’s besties?!

Both Cara Delevingne and Ed Sheeran are good pals of the Fortnight singer, and both have been very quiet on the feud — but this move feels like it might be making a statement! Both Cara and Ed cozied up to Charli at the recent Academy Museum Gala.

In fact, Cara posted the photo the three of them took together in her Wednesday Instagram post! See for yourself (below):

 

Of course, this could mean nothing other than they were in the same place at the same time… We mean, we heard reports Cara completely cut off Blake Lively and chose Tay’s side in THAT argument. We can’t imagine something like this would cause her to pick Charli’s side. Or would it? We mean, Cara DID post these pics presumably knowing about the current feud.

Meanwhile Ed has been rumored to be having his own rift with the All Too Well artist recently — especially she didn’t contact him over her engagement. That seemed to be explained away by both singers, but…  Are they REALLY still cool, or just saving face?

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is this a clear sign of whose side these two are on — or evidence they’d rather not pick a side? Let us know (below).

Oct 23, 2025 17:45pm PDT

