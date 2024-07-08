Serena Williams Once Tried To Deposit A MILLION DOLLAR CHECK At A Drive-Thru!

Serena Williams has some big checks to cash.

The tennis champ stopped by Hot Ones with host Sean Evans last week and revealed a wild story about one of the first major checks she cashed… Or tried to! The 23-time Grand Slam champ talked about how she was always more in it for love of the game, not the big checks:

“So I never played for money, like, I played because I love the sport. I wanted to be the best, I wanted to win … I just wanted to win.”

So because of that, she never paid as much mind to the financial aspects of the game. But there was a lot of money involved, whether she remembered to get paid or not:

“My tax guy, he would be like, ‘You didn’t get your money,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh I didn’t get that one in Zurich,’ ‘Oh I forgot that one in Moscow,’ so it was just like I was playing to win, you know. And if I didn’t win I was just not thinking [because] I was so angry — I want to just figure out a way to get better and win the next time.”

WOWZA! That’s a TRUE athlete! LOLz!

So when the mom of two continued FINALLY claimed her check, it had six zeroes on it! That’s right, it was a check for $1 MILLION! She recalled:

“I got my check and it was a million dollars, like, okay I’m going to go deposit it. I never really spent a lot of money, I was like, you know — so I was just so serious. I don’t know what happened to me, I used to be serious.”

Anyway, she made her way to the bank and being a newbie to such large amounts of money at the time, she thought she could just run it through like a birthday check from grandma:

“So I just went through the drive-thru and … the guy was like, ‘I think you need to come inside for this.’ And I was like, ‘Uh, okay.’”

HA! We love the idea of a MILLION DOLLAR CHECK just whooshing through that little vacuum tube and the drive-thru bank teller’s face at seeing all those ZEROES!

Serena ultimately tossed off the situation as just some more “lessons to learn.” LOLz! We bet a LOT of people wish they had more teachable moments like THAT! Watch her full interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

