On this week’s show.. We discuss the passing of Bob Saget. Britney Spears is showing the world a lot of skin. Kanye West has a new girl and we respect their mutual thirst for attention. It seems to be a real relationship between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie. Taylor Swift is boring. And MORE! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

Those who take my CBD gummies are real smart! Get them now at MyTrue10.com