SNL Star Announces He's Leaving -- Says 'Sometimes It Was Toxic As Hell'

Devon Walker is kissing Saturday Night Live goodbye!

On Monday, the comedian announced he’s leaving the iconic sketch comedy show after three seasons. He revealed the shocking news in an Instagram post while also hinting at a “toxic” environment behind the scenes:

“To me, jobs in the industry feel like a bunch of little marriages. Some of em last for a long time if we’re lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they’re not. That’s the deal. You know what it is when you sign up.”

He continued:

“Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell. But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all the dysfunction. We made a f**ked up lil family.”

Teasing his future aspirations, the 34-year-old went on:

“Anyway, I’m about to go to Japan. When I get back I’m tryna be in a prestige drama. Ideally something with Julianne Moore. Hope y’all stay hydrated and getting some money today.”

You can see his full announcement (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devon Walker (@internetdevon)

As of now, it’s not clear if Devon quit or was fired… But creator Lorne Michaels recently teased changes coming to season 51 of the show, including casting.

