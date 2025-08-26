Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are ENGAGED! See Her Magical Announcement!!!

Taylor Swift Describes What She Loved About Travis Kelce Right From The Start!

OMG it’s real!

After months of speculation, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are actually finally really ENGAGED!

They posted the announcement to their Instagram feeds on Tuesday morning, a photo of Trav down on one knee in a magical garden. They wrote simply:

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”

Awwwww! Look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The human exclamation point really brought his game to the next level this time!

Related: Taylor’s New Album ‘Absolutely Inspired’ By Travis

And in that third slide, you get a nice closeup of the ring, too! What a rock! Bling to rival his Super Bowl rings, that’s for sure! Yowza!

OMG, and in her IG Stories, she even put up another pic with So High School playing! Awwww!

We’re so happy for them both! Anyone who wasn’t convinced they’re the real deal from that podcast convo, well… TBH we don’t get how! But you have to know NOW that it’s real, right??

Congrats, you two!!!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube.]

Aug 26, 2025

