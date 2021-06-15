Snoop Dogg & Mario Lopez To Host Triller Fight Club With Lopez Vs Kambosos Jr -- Saturday, June 19! Details HERE!

Miami!!! (And rest of the world with access to Pay-Per-View!!!)

Saturday night is going to be cloudy with a high of 87 (hello, humidity), but if you want the real heat, you’re gonna have to get your eyes on the Triller Fight Club match of Lopez Vs. Kambosos Jr!

The venue is the IoanDepot Park, aka the home of the Miami Marlins, and FITE will broadcast the undercard globally free-of-charge — starting at 3:30 p.m. EST, June 19!

Of course, the Pay-Per-View showing starts at 9:00 p.m., so FYI on that. Tickets and PPV info can be found HERE.

The event is headlined by the first defense from Brooklyn — Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez, who boasts an impressive 16-0, 12 KOs!! He’ll be going head to head with ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr., (19-0, 10 KOs), of Sydney, Australia. Looks like we’ll be gettin’ 12 rounds.

This boxing fight will be hosted by Mario Lopez and Snoop Dogg, so the commentary is sure to be somethin’!

For more information, click HERE!

Will U be catching this one, Perezcious readers? Unlike some other fights we’ve seen here lately (cough, YouTubers, cough), this one is sure to be legit!

[Image via Triller.]