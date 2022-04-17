Revolve Festival Nightmare! Social Media Users SLAM Event For ‘Dangerous’ Conditions & Even Compares It To Fyre Festival!

Those who did not score an invite to Revolve Festival this year may be counting their blessings…

Following a three-year hiatus, the exclusive two-day party returned to La Quinta, California, during Coachella weekend for its fifth year with a stacked performance lineup, including Ty Dolla $ign, Bia, Jessie Murph, and more. And while Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and more celebs seemed to be having a great time at the event, for everyone else, well, it sounds like it was an absolute nightmare!

People have stormed social media to call out the fashion brand for the terrible experiences at the festival on day 1, even going as far as to compare it to the disaster that was Fyre Festival! According to Los Angeles Magazine’s Joseph Kapsch, influencers have complained about the conditions, claiming they were left “stranded” with no basic necessities. He wrote on Twitter:

“Sources on the ground telling us there is apparently drama going down at Revolve Festival, that ‘sinks to level of Fryre Festival.’ Influencers stranded in the dirt with no water, under the hot sun for HOURS, waiting for buses that aren’t… coming to bring them to actual festival. ‘Alleged fights, screaming, everyone is dizzy.’ @LAMag told that police are coming. AND in an ‘Only in LA Moment: Coachella Edition: Security had crowds of influencers yelling how ‘important they were and why they deserved the first seat’”

He even noted that sources who talked with security at the scene said:

“I don’t know who is actually important and who is lying, or if any of them are important.”

Damn…

TikToker Hannah Kosh backed these claims on Sunday, saying “it was all of that and more.” Yikes! She added:

“People were raiding the buses. The bus drivers refused to come back. I saw three people pass out in line myself. Wild.”

And they weren’t the only ones who’ve called out Revolve! On Saturday, influencer Averie Bishop posted a TikTok about the whole situation, calling Revolve Festival “absolute chaos” and “dangerous.” She said:

“The Revolve Festival is an invite-only party that’s going on the same weekend as Coachella. And the only way you can get to Revolve Festival is if you take their specific shuttles to [the festival] grounds. I didn’t even get into the festival guys, I waited in line for two hours.”

She then cut to some footage of the queue for the shuttle buses while her friend called it “Fyre Festival 2.0.” Averie continued:

“There was pushing, shoving, shouting, yanking, people in front of the buses, people standing in between the buses, like, while they were moving. Sorry Revolve, but I really hope you take into consideration everyone’s safety and security next year.”

Fellow TikTok personality @queenofgettingbanned also commented that she “stayed another couple hours after” Averie left and still was not able to “get on a bus,” adding:

“It was terrible.”

Here is hoping that day 2 of Revolve Festival goes smoother. But based on how Saturday went, it does not seem like that will happen…

