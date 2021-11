We took the children to explore the many wondrous caves at El Matador Beach in Malibu – and we had a blast, but there were multiple parties that got hurt! Ouch! Spectacular scenery, though. Our first time there! And definitely not our last!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s family videos!

If want some healing – CLICK HERE to check out our new CBD gummies at MyTrue10.com