Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Joins Metallica For A Master Of Puppets Jam Sesh!

In a Saturday Instagram post, Metallica took in Joseph Quinn for a major rock out session that melted our minds!

Ahead of the metal band’s Lollapalooza set, they met up with the man that has won over the hearts of many Stranger Things fans following his rendition of the group’s 1986 classic, Master of Puppets. The season four finale saw the 29-year-old’s character, Eddie Munson, shred the track to fight off a demon’s menacing power. Since the episode’s debut, the song has become a hit for a whole new generation, despite approaching its 40-year-anniversary in a few years. Wow!

And it looks like it’s not just Joseph that’s a fan of Metallica, but Metallica is a fan of him AND the show! In the Instagram video, the young actor explained that ahead of his guitar sequence, Master of Puppets was “all [he] was listening to for two years,” adding “I feel very connected” to the rock legends.

Relayed: Some Of The BEST Moments From Stranger Things Season Four!!

Lead singer James Hetfield responded:

“I’m a big fan of [the show]. I have been since Season 1. My kids and I, it’s been a bonding experience for us.”

After rocking out, the band bestowed the up-and-comer with a signed ​​replica of the B.C. Rich electric guitar his character slays with in the show. What an honor! See the full thing (below):

The band members had previously expressed their approval of Joseph’s performance of their hit classic last month in another IG post, explaining:

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into ‘Stranger Things’ has always been next level.”

See the full post (below):

Absolutely wicked! Do you think Joseph lives up to the legend of Metallica? Let us know in the comments!

[Images via Metallica/Instagram & Stranger Things/YouTube]