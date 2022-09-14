Oof, Succession Creator Shaded King Charles During Emmys Win!

Succession won big Sunday night at the Emmys! And also threw a little shade at England’s new monarch?

The HBO hit series took home three awards at the 74 annual ceremony — Jesse Armstrong for Best Writing, Matthew Macfadyen for Best Supporting Actor, and the whole crew for Best Drama Series. The crowd cheered for the cast as they made their way up onto the stage where Jesse gave a speech on behalf of the entire team.

He started his thank you by joking about the newly ascended King Charles III:

“It’s a big week for successions, new king in the UK — at least for us.”

Armstrong then went on to comment on how Succession‘s big wins weren’t so monarchal:

“Evidently, a little bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles.”

Oof. Yeah, even the crowd could be heard voicing their surprise in response to his statement…

Brian Cox could be heard in the background urging the three-time Best Writer winner to avoid talking about the royal family:

“Keep it royal-less. Keep it royal-less.”

Quickly, the writer backtracked and attempted to explain the comment — or maybe he just meant it as a joke — either way, he took Cox’s advice:

“No, look, I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than where he is. We’ll leave that to other people.”

Oh, yikes! Definitely not helping the awkwardness. Talk about a cringeworthy moment…

Jesse pushed past the tension, however, and continued his speech by extending some actual thanks:

“We are incredibly grateful to have this. It is a wonderful honor. This group is extraordinary and it’s a team effort. Starting in the engine room, the writers’ room. The producers who support us. The directors lead by Mark Mylod. The extraordinary cast who we’re surrounded by. My goodness.”

He finished his speech by extending his appreciation to the crew and network — but this time he kept quiet about King Charles, which was probably for the best.

