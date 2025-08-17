Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Prince William & Princess Catherine Are Moving Again -- Here’s Why! Taylor Swift Reveals Her Biggest 'Challenge' When Meeting Jason Kelce's Kids! Kate Gosselin's TERRIBLE Reaction To Son Collin's Claim His Siblings Were 'Pitted Against Each Other'  Gisele Bündchen 'Furious' After Ex Tom Brady's Petty Parenting Dig: REPORT Jason Kelce Tears Up As Taylor Swift Gives Travis THIS Adorable Compliment! Kate Gosselin Reveals She Went Back To Her Pre-Reality TV Job For 'Sickening' Financial Reasons Decapitated Head Found On Spike Outside Apartment After Pregnant Couple's Shocking Murder Nicola Peltz’s Pal Goes After Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘Toxic’ Family! WOW! Taylor Swift Moved In With Dad Scott After His Scary Health Emergency -- Hear The Emotional Story Nick Viall Reveals Wife Natalie Suffered THIRD Miscarriage This Year: 'It's Far Less Normal...' Kylie Kelce's Surprising Reaction After Taylor Swift Dethrones Her As 'Most-Watched' Episode Of New Heights! Kate Gosselin Reveals She's Ended Years-Long Family Feud In Social Media Return!

R.I.P.

Superman Star Terence Stamp Dead At 87

Superman Star Terence Stamp Dead At 87

Terence Stamp has sadly passed away.

It’s with heavy hearts we report the 87-year-old legend of Hollywood passed away on Sunday. His family confirmed the news to Reuters in a statement:

“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come. We ask for privacy at this sad time.”

So sad! Our hearts are with them.

Related: Brandon Blackstock’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details About Death

Terence carved out an impressive acting career that’s spanned over 60 years. In 1962, he earned an Oscar nomination for Billy Budd, and then went on to appear in several big-name pictures, including Theorem, A Season in Hell, The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Haunted Mansion, Valkyrie, Wanted, The Adjustment Bureau, and more. Perhaps most memorably, he appeared as Superman’s arch nemesis General Zod in the late ‘70s/early ‘80s Superman franchise alongside Christopher Reeve.

As of now, the circumstances surrounding Terence’s death are unknown.

Rest in peace to an absolute legend.

[Images via Warner Bros./HBO Max & WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 17, 2025 11:54am PDT

Share This