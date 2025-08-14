Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

How Kelly Clarkson Felt About Ex Brandon Blackstock Moving On With Her Former Assistant! Dolly Parton Shares Grief Advice For Kelly Clarkson After Brandon Blackstock’s Death Brandon Blackstock's Girlfriend At Time Of Death Has Extremely Close Ties To Kelly Clarkson! Details! Brandon Blackstock's Obituary Reveals He Had A 'Loving' Girlfriend After Kelly Clarkson Divorce Brandon Blackstock’s First Wife Breaks Silence On His Death Brandon Blackstock's Teenage Son Seth Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Father Why Kelly Clarkson Is 'Looking Forward' To Talk Show Coming Back After Ex Brandon Blackstock's Death Kelly Clarkson 'Devastated' For Her Kids After Ex's Death -- Because Of How She Grew Up With Her Father Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Official Cause Of Death Confirmed  Kelly Clarkson Breaks Out In Sobs While Performing Song About Brandon Blackstock Romance Days Before His Death How Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock 'Changed Their Perspectives' After Divorce Amid His Cancer Battle Brandon Blackstock’s Brother Pens Emotional Tribute After His Death: 'We Will Always Miss You'

R.I.P.

Brandon Blackstock's Death Certificate Reveals New Details About Death

Brandon Blackstock's Death Certificate Reveals New Details About Death

New details have emerged surrounding Brandon Blackstock’s death.

It’s been more than a week now since Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband tragically passed away at just 48 years old. Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis revealed on Monday in a statement to People that Brandon died in “Butte, Montana on August 7th under hospice care surrounded by his family.” His cause of death was determined to be the result of melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

Related: Dolly Parton Shares Grief Advice For Kelly Clarkson After Brandon’s Death

According to the report, Brandon died at 11:13 a.m. local time in his home. His occupation was listed as rodeo producer, and the certificate revealed that no autopsy was performed and that Brandon was cremated. The document also confirmed Brandon had been suffering from cancer for three years.

So, so sad. But new details have revealed additional contributing factors.

On Thursday, the Butte-Silver Bow County Clerk and Recorder’s Office listed seizures as “significant conditions contributing to death but not resulting in the underlying cause.” How awful. That certainly makes our image of his final hours sound far less peaceful…

Our hearts continued to be with his loved ones. Rest in peace.

[Images via NBC/YouTube & Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 14, 2025 16:20pm PDT

Share This