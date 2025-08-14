Brandon Blackstock's Death Certificate Reveals New Details About Death

New details have emerged surrounding Brandon Blackstock’s death.

It’s been more than a week now since Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband tragically passed away at just 48 years old. Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis revealed on Monday in a statement to People that Brandon died in “Butte, Montana on August 7th under hospice care surrounded by his family.” His cause of death was determined to be the result of melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

According to the report, Brandon died at 11:13 a.m. local time in his home. His occupation was listed as rodeo producer, and the certificate revealed that no autopsy was performed and that Brandon was cremated. The document also confirmed Brandon had been suffering from cancer for three years.

So, so sad. But new details have revealed additional contributing factors.

On Thursday, the Butte-Silver Bow County Clerk and Recorder’s Office listed seizures as “significant conditions contributing to death but not resulting in the underlying cause.” How awful. That certainly makes our image of his final hours sound far less peaceful…

Our hearts continued to be with his loved ones. Rest in peace.

