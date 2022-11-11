Survivor Contestant Roger Sexton Has Passed Away

Roger Sexton, most known for being a contestant on CBS‘ Survivor, has passed away.

The 76-year-old appeared on the sixth season of the show which placed contestants in the Amazon in 2002. He was in the Tambaqui tribe and became the team leader soon after the show began. He lasted 21 days in the show before he got blindsided by the other contestants, who got some of his teammates to turn against him.

According to his obituary, Roger died after “a valiant and courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia” — a very aggressive form of the disease and the second most common type. It also stated he passed on late last month surrounded by family:

“Roger Kenward Sexton – father, grandfather, husband, brother, Marine, Survivor – passed away at the home of his daughter and son-in-law on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, after a valiant and courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Surrounded by his loving family and the caring assistance of Walla Walla Hospice, Roger was finally able to find peace.”

So, so sad…

Sexton was a retired Marine who served in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1967. He leaves behind a large family who loved him dearly — including grandchildren who adorably called him Be Pa. You can read the full obituary here.

Our hearts go out to Roger’s family, friends, and loved ones — he will be dearly missed. May he rest in peace.

[Image via Survivor/CBS]