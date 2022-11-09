Aaron Carter's Family Believes His Death Was Not Intentional -- Even After Recent Welfare Checks

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Aaron Carter‘s family is seeking answers about the last hours leading up to his tragic death.

Right now, they believe the beloved singer’s passing was not intentional. Even though fan theories have been circulating online about a potential purposeful cause behind Aaron’s death, those rumors are unfounded. And insiders are wondering whether the tragedy happened entirely by mistake.

This week, certain social media users have been throwing around baseless theories online about Aaron’s passing. Some have pointed to one of his last posts on Instagram and Twitter, in which he wrote “LOVE YALL STAY BLESSED STAY SAFE. ENJOY THE HOLIDAYS.” They claim the Aaron’s Party singer seemingly knew he wasn’t going to make it to the holidays, so he share that message last week to subtly say goodbye. But insiders say that’s not right.

According to TMZ, Aaron’s loved ones “couldn’t disagree more” with any rumors or suspicion that he might have taken his own life. The outlet cited family sources who claim the singer had “a lot he was looking forward to” in the coming weeks and months.

For one, the news org notes, Aaron and his ex Melanie Martin were “in a really good place” for the first time in a while amid their tumultuous relationship. The 34-year-old recording artist was apparently very excited about the holidays, as he was planning to spend time with Melanie and their nearly-1-year-old son Prince. TMZ also reported he’d set up appointments with a family counselor and social worker. Those could have gone a long way to him becoming more involved with his son.

Law enforcement sources also told the outlet that cops did not find a suicide note in Aaron’s home after his death. They allegedly found “cans of compressed air and prescription pills” in the singer’s bathroom and bedroom. While the cause of his death has not yet been definitively determined, insiders are thus theorizing it was accidental.

Cops had last seen him alive around 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning when officers in Lancaster were called to his home for a welfare check. That “pissed the singer off” and he sent them away. Hours later, he was dead.

Friday morning’s welfare check wasn’t the only recent incursion into Aaron’s life. On Tuesday afternoon, ET reported Nick Carter‘s younger brother was the subject of another investigation from authorities, too. Back in late September, the Los Angeles County Fire Department resounded to a call for a check at Carter’s residence. It’s unclear what came of that interaction, though, as no further details have been made available.

We continue to send our condolences to Carter’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

R.I.P.

