Sydney Sweeney Gets A LOT Of Inappropriate DMs -- Here's What She Thinks About Most Of 'Em...

Sydney Sweeney has been a hot topic recently, for better or for worse… but that doesn’t stop thirsty guys trying to score a date with her!

After breaking off her engagement, we can only imagine what her DMs have looked like. She was already one of the most desired women on the planet, and her highly sexualized (and highly controversial) ad campaigns with Dr. Squatch and American Eagle target a pretty specific demographic. And according to an insider, they did the trick! Because her messages have been FLOODED.

An insider told The Sun earlier this month that Sydney is getting bombarded with DMs from famous guys who think they have a chance now that she’s single:

“Her Instagram DMs are packed with messages from famous men trying to get in contact with her… Some of them are very insistent and have even tried to find her address to send her flowers, but she always refuses.”

In particular, they noted a lot of footballers are shooting their shot:

“It’s mostly guys playing for teams like Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal. They offer her trips to Europe to see them and take her on a date, but she’s not the kind of person who does that.”

Ha! It’s not just famous athletes who are getting cocky. Random rich guys try it on, too!

“I’d say more than 100 people, from celebs to millionaires or very rich people from the Middle East and Asia, contact her every month.”

The insider said Sydney is uninterested in it all, and mostly just declines — but she will bring the hammer down:

“The ones who cross the line of respect are quickly blocked.”

Unusually for a celeb, Sydney actually manages her social media on her own. So she actually sees all of this s**t! She told The US Sun this week:

“My DMs are not a safe space. There is no respect in those.”

Oof.

Sounds like she’s right to block a lot of these dudes!

But it’s not just horned up guys. There’s a more twisted element at play in some of the messages she gets. The Immaculate star went on to talk about how some of her followers are parasocially attached to her — meaning they see her as more of a character instead of herself. She has to let them know she’s not actually Cassie from Euphoria, or whomever else. And that part is a bit more complicated than just rejecting passes from midfielders:

“It’s a tricky one because I understand that I am playing a character, that they feel close to me where I don’t know this person. So, like, they might have a relationship with me that I don’t have with them. And so it’s just something that I have to navigate, and I’m still trying to figure out.”

We can’t imagine the stuff she’s seen…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Sydney Sweeney/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]