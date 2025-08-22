How Sydney Sweeney Handled 'Her Engagement Falling Apart' While Trying To Act In New Movie

Sydney Sweeney may have gone through a heartbreaking split earlier this year, but she also still had a professional life to tend to… And we’ve got the scoop on how she handled it.

Since news broke earlier this year that the Euphoria star and her now-ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino called off their engagement, the actress has been booked and busy… For better or worse, LOLz! But one of the more recent projects she filmed was psychological thriller The Housemaid, which also stars Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar. So how exactly did her own personal turmoil affect her performance? Well, not really at all!

Director Paul Feig spoke to the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, where he opened up about the 27-year-old’s work ethic:

“She was completely present emotionally.”

Feig went on to note she was “just up for anything, and really didn’t bring any issues to set … And I know she was going through some things when this was going on — I mean, now everybody knows about her engagement falling apart and breaking off and all that.”

That’s refreshing to hear! Good for her! We’re sure that’s a big plus for other directors going forward to know that they can count on her to stay locked in.

Reflecting on some of their on-set interactions, including him attempting to check in with Syd, Feig added:

“I’d say, ‘Hey, are you OK?’ and she’d go, ‘I’m fine, I’m great!’ but not defensively.”

Ultimately, he gushed about her professionalism overall:

“[She] loves to work.”

That genuinely couldn’t have been easy. So kudos to Sydney!

The actress herself also sat down for an interview with the outlet and was asked whether she and Jonathan will continue to work together through their production company Fifty Fifty Film. She responded:

“I’m going to keep all of my personal stuff out of it.”

We guess we’ll find out soon enough!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

