Sydney Sweeney's Cell Phone Hacked -- Scammers Post Photo Proof!

Sydney Sweeney is killing the game right now, but that meteoric rise was probably the reason she was such a juicy target for this particular crime. And even being rich and famous doesn’t protect you from being scammed!

The Anyone But You star’s X (Twitter) account was hacked earlier this month, making it appear she was shilling for some obscure cryptocurrency. The since-deleted tweets read:

“Well I think it’s time $sweeney is now live 100mc incoming. At 10mc, 10% of the supply will be burnt” “going live on spaces soon stay tuned to see what $sweeney can do” “Imagine fading $sweeney, 10mc coming”

There were a couple more, but tbh that’s enough. Honestly we don’t even know what all that means. Suffice to say it seemed to be an attempt to promote some crypto scam to Sydney’s million+ followers.

Related: Sydney May Have Accidentally Revealed She’s Illegally Pirating TV

It wouldn’t be the first time a star’s Twitter was hacked, but it turns out it was way worse than that! According to a disturbing new report, it seems her entire phone was taken over!

Someone just published a Verizon Wireless receipt dated July 2 — the very day those tweets came out — addressed to Sydney. The photo posted to Telegram by the alleged hackers and obtained by 404Media, showed a new iPhone with box and a receipt for one new device with an existing phone number, addressing the Euphoria star directly:

“Hi SYDNEY SWEENEY, Thank you for your order.”

You can view it HERE.

The photo seems to prove the hacking was through a “SIM swap” — a scam in which hackers exploit the service provider’s ability to port over a phone’s number and contents to a new device. You know, if your phone gets lost or stolen? Somehow scammers get access to enough personal info from the victim to answer the provider’s security questions and get their phone cloned into a new device. Scary stuff!

Hopefully Sydney didn’t have anything too sensitive on the device because if this is real, the hackers could have gotten far worse than access to her Twitter for a few minutes.

A Verizon spokesperson told DailyMail.com about the apparent scam:

“Verizon takes customer privacy and account security very seriously. When an issue is brought to our attention, we work quickly to investigate and remediate the issue, and work to ensure it doesn’t happen again. While we cannot discuss a specific customer situation, our approach in this instance is no different than any other.”

Well, except for how much what’s on Sydney’s phone could potentially be worth. We hope they’re helping her out!

[Image via Sydney Sweeney/Instagram.]