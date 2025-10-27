Got A Tip?

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Was Told She 'Should Get Botox' At 16 YEARS OLD To Make It In Hollywood! WTF?!

Sydney Sweeney Was She 'Should Get Botox' At SIXTEEN In Order To Make It In Hollywood! WTF?!

Listen, it’s no secret beauty standards for women in this day and age are effed up! But THIS is a whole new level of icky…

In a new interview with Variety, the Sydney Sweeney opened up about her early days as an actress. Before we knew her as the blonde bombshell onscreen in Euphoria and Anyone But You, and before she split the world down the middle with that American Eagle ad, she was told she’d never make it in El Lay. Why? Because at just SIXTEEN years old she was told she’d need Botox before that would happen!

HUH??

In the interview, she said:

“I have very strong eyebrow muscles. And I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I’m not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16!”

“Fix” her face? Telling that to 16-year-old is INSANE! She hadn’t even fully grown out of her baby face at that stage! We mean, look at this picture from when she was 13 and just starting out…

Sydney Sweeney 2010
Trent Sweeney, Chad Duell, & Sydney Sweeney in 2010 / (c) FayesVision/WENN.com

How on earth could someone think a kid needs work done?! Plus, telling an ACTRESS her eyebrows are too expressive? What, audiences are going to understand her emotions too easily? Make it make sense!

Of course, nowadays fillers are super popular in Tinseltown… And if there are people out there telling young girls like Syd they need Botox to make it, we can, unfortunately, see many taking that advice. It’s such a sad reality. Fillers and plastic surgery should always be a personal choice, it should never be something anyone is pressured into — especially not teenagers!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via FayesVision/MEGA/WENN.com]

Oct 27, 2025 12:40pm PDT

