Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Bursts Into Tears After Trending On Twitter For Being ‘Ugly’

Sydney Sweeney had a not-so euphoric time last night.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old Euphoria star’s name started trending on Twitter after a bunch of people called her “muppet” and “ugly” online. It appears the situation began when a social media user suggested that Sydney is unattractive if you don’t look at her breasts. Shortly afterward, the actress hopped on Instagram Live to address the hurtful comments made about her appearance. She began the emotional chat, saying:

“Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly. I would never actually do this, like ever, but I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people.”

Related:Twitter Roasts Ted Cruz For Sleeping during Joe Biden’s Speech: ‘Ted Snooze’

The Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood alum continued through her tears:

“And I know everyone says ‘you can’t read things, you shouldn’t read things,’ but I’m a f**king person. I’m just sitting here with my dog Tink watching HGTV wearing my Snuggie …”

Sweeney then ended the conversation with an important message, expressing:

“People need to be nicer on social media. Cause it’s really f**ked up.”

Yep, exactly. Ch-ch-check out the tearful video (below):

#Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney turns to Instagram Live in tears after trending on Twitter due to a viral post mocking her appearance: “I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people.” pic.twitter.com/M9viGqAjbf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 9, 2021

Following the post, many fans quickly took to the platform to support and defend the Handmaid’s Tale cast member. One person wrote:

“Why is everyone so comfortable with body shaming sydney sweeney? how insecure do you have to be to log onto twitter and mass tell somebody that they only have one attractive feature? she’s so pretty get a f**king life.”

Another tweeted:

“y’all are so rude to sydney sweeney it’s insane. this girl has the biggest heart and she is an angel on earth. the internet disgusts me sometimes”

A third commented:

“Y’all seem to love diminishing women for no reason…Sydney Sweeney is so unproblematic and gorgeous, she doesn’t deserve any of the nastiness y’all send her.”

Then there was also this:

“Subjecting a women [sic] to only being reduced to breasts is really weird. Get help please.”

And the love did not stop there as more people swarmed Twitter to try and cheer up Sydney. Ch-ch-check out some more reactions (below):

sydney sweeney crying on live cuz some of y’all think twitter is mean girls the movie oh wowwww — cay (@koralinadean) May 9, 2021

If y’all think Sydney Sweeney is ugly idek know what i am.. pic.twitter.com/MDDHka6sL8 — ???????? (@frankoceansgyal) May 9, 2021

not now, mommy’s defending Sydney Sweeney and calling her sexy on the internet pic.twitter.com/blch4sVKLP — cami (@womensfilms) May 9, 2021

ME AT WHOEVER THE FUCK MADE SYDNEY SWEENEY CRY ON LIVE pic.twitter.com/WmLsJG6mAm — addie???? (@shonisshellfish) May 9, 2021

@ WHOEVER MADE SYDNEY SWEENEY CRY JUST KNOW ITS ON SIGHT pic.twitter.com/QiRFqKaiE6 — mimi (@dystopianmornin) May 9, 2021

I won’t forget y’all for making sydney sweeney cry — best of sydney sweeney (@sydneyfiles) May 9, 2021

It should go without saying that no one deserves such public negative comments, and the problem here really is about the jerk who affected her. But it turns out we still need to, so please don’t be a d**k towards each other out there. Oh, and Sydney, we hope the hater didn’t ruin your doggo and HGTV time too much!

[Image via WENN/Avalon ]