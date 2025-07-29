Sydney Sweeney's New Boyfriend?! Spotted Getting Close With Mystery Man At Lake!

Does Sydney Sweeney have a new man?!

Over the weekend, the Anyone But You star was seen getting REALLY close to a handsome mystery fella in northern Idaho. In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, she’s seen enjoying a lake day, sporting a black swimsuit and life jacket while riding a jet ski… and the perfect lakeside accessory to go with it: a hunky guy!

In the pics, the pair are all smiles as Sydney drives the wave runner with the mystery man holding on from behind. At one point during their excursion, they found a rope swing and according to the outlet, the mystery man cheered on the Euphoria star.

There weren’t any photos of them actually kissing or anything. So… maybe they’re still in the early stages of a relationship? Or maybe they’re just friends? The woman is certainly entitled to have have male friends she’s not hooking up with, even handsome, tanned, shirtless ones!

What are YOUR thoughts?? Is this Sydney’s new man?? Or is she still figuring her own life and career post-breakup from her longtime fiancé?

[Images via Sydney Sweeney/Instagram]