JoJo Siwa Bursts Into Tears After BF Chris Hughes Makes This Super Sweet Comment!

Chris Hughes is healing old wounds for JoJo Siwa!

In a video posted to TikTok on Thursday, the 22-year-old singer is seen crying all because her boyfriend complimented her on having a “really good hairline.’ The comment stirred up a lot of emotions for JoJo as she shared that it was the “number one thing” she used to get bullied for growing up on social media. Aww. While wiping away tears, JoJo said:

“I’m drying my hair right now, and he goes, ‘You have a really good hairline.’ That’s the number one thing I was bullied for as a child.”

Chris then offers a tissue to the Karma singer before hugging her and saying:

“I love you. You have a really good hairline, it’s got so much hair.”

That is so sweet! Perezcious readers may recall that JoJo dealt with a lot of criticism about her hair during the era when she wore it up in a super high ponytail. Folks thought the look caused her hairline to recede. Take a look at a pic of younger JoJo (below):

However, it wasn’t the ponytail! JoJo explained in an old TikTok video that she suffered from a “stress rash” while on Dance Moms that caused her to pick at her hair:

“It’s actually not from the ponytails, because if it was from my ponytails — considering it went on this side — it would be this. When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms, and I would pick at it all day long…I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there.”

Oof.

But the kind remark from Chris is now mending those wounds for the television personality. JoJo wrote in the caption:

“He had no idea of the 2017-2020 hairline memes that I’m not affected by on the daily anymore, but him saying this out of thin air literally finished healing a part of me. It’s almost like I had a bandaid over it for the last eight years and just was leaving it there scared to look under it to see if it’s healed, and he removed it, being like, ‘Why do you have this on?’ before I could even explain what it was. Lucky lucky girl I am. Don’t even think I realize how lucky sometimes.”

Aww! It sounds like JoJo is really glad to have Chris in her life now! Watch the entire video (below):

