Rapper T-Hood Killed In Shooting At His Georgia Home

A popular Atlanta rapper has been shot and killed, and cops are investigating his untimely death as a homicide.

According to a report by TMZ on Saturday afternoon, the Georgia-based rapper T-Hood was shot at his home in the Snellville area of Atlanta on Friday. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that cops in Gwinnett County were called to the unincorporated area on reports of some kind of dispute.

When they got there, they saw a man had been shot. First responders transported him to a local hospital, but sadly, he died from his injuries. The victim was later identified as T-Hood, a popular rapper in the area whose real name is Tevin Hood. He was just 33 years old. So sad…

Related: How One Idaho Murder Victim May Have Helped Police Catch Bryan Kohberger

Now, cops say they are looking into the case as a homicide. They’ve already detained somebody in connection with the shooting, too. However, police told the outlet they don’t yet know what the motive was for the shooting.

T-Hood’s mom Yulanda later confirmed to the outlet that her son was indeed the person shot and killed inside the house — which she said she owns. She denied there was a party or gathering at the time. However, it’s not clear what led to the tragic turn of events, or who else was involved.

As for T-Hood’s music career, he was well-known in the Atlanta rap scene. He’d recently dropped hits including Perculator, Big Booty, and READY 2 GO. And just a couple weeks ago on Instagram, he was busy promoting a concert he was planning to hold in the area this month:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tevin Hood (@hatershatethood2)

Just awful. And he was so young, too, at just 33 years old.

Rest In Peace…

[Image via T-Hood/Instagram]