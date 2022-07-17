Tamra Judge Goes Off On Jill Zarin For Seemingly Spoiling Her RHOC Return Announcement: 'You Thirsty Bitch!'

Another day, another Real Housewives feud begins!

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge went off on The Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin for confirming the news that the 54-year-old was (finally) returning to the show – before she even got the opportunity to make her own announcement. Jill let it slip to fans in a since-delete Instagram Live while on the way to her Luxury Luncheon in The Hamptons party on Saturday:

“And Tamra’s coming back and my friend Vicki’s not happy.”

It was not long before Tamra got wind that Jill spilled the beans, angrily writing in the comments section of a Bravo fan account that posted the video:

“Go f**k yourself @JillZarin! You thirsty bitch!”

She then followed up with a video response, saying:

“Hey guys, I have a big announcement: Jill is the thirstiest bitch I have ever met.”

Go fuck yourself @JillZarin! You thirsty bitch! — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) July 16, 2022

I have an announcement… pic.twitter.com/bb5AdBwPLu — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) July 16, 2022

Clearly, Tamra was not happy that Jill supposedly let the cat out of the bag!

And their social media battle did not end there. Later in the day, Jill hopped back on social media to walk back on her comments and explain she was only repeating a headline she saw online:

“I just have to straighten something out. This morning I was on my way to the event, and I use an expression often, ‘Breaking news,’ but it doesn’t mean that there’s anything breaking that wasn’t broken to me and I had read online that Vicki was not coming back and Tamra was — and I said that. I just repeated what I had read. I don’t have any inside information. Nobody talks to me at Bravo. I know absolutely nothing.”

The article she most likely is referring to was from Page Six, which reported that sources confirmed Tamra would be returning to the reality show after being off for two seasons:

“Tamra is thrilled to come back to the show, especially after feeling the fan love from her stint on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip.’ She can’t wait to get back in the mix on ‘RHOC’ and see how she can shake up the dynamic.”

Another insider also confirmed that the next installment of the series would potentially “revolve around Tamra.” Several Bravolebrities even shared their opinions about the news at Jill’s Luxury Luncheon in The Hamptons event, including RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson who had a different reaction than what the 58-year-old implied before:

“Good for her, I’m happy for her.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke also expressed:

“Obviously her presence has been missed. She’s a staple on the show and they’d be lucky to have her.”

And while neither Bravo nor Tamra confirmed her return, Jill insisted that she thought it was already public knowledge. She continued:

“I just repeated the news that was already printed, so I don’t know why Tamra attacked me today calling me ‘A thirsty bitch.’ Thirsty about what? I’m so happy for you. You wanted this, and I’m happy for you. Why is there any animosity? Anyway, we’re going to have to straighten that one out, but congratulations anyway, and only wish the best for everybody.”

We’ll have to see if Tamra is actually coming back to RHOC or not, but for now, it seems like a strong possibility! And she already has some beef heading into the new season. LOLz!

