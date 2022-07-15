Tamra Judge Tells Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards 'Hit On Me Too' -- Oh Damn!

Thursday’s new episode of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip delivered a juicy detail about a former Bravo situation that has now apparently now been reignited!

Tamra Judge was the key party this time around. The 54-year-old reality TV star popped up on the popular Bravo-lebrity all-star series’ latest ep. with quite a shocking reveal for co-star Brandi Glanville! Jaws dropped on RHUGT when the Real Housewives of Orange County veteran revealed that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards had supposedly hit on her recently! What?!?!

Tamra’s big reveal came in a convo with Brandi, which was particularly juicy since viewers will no-doubt recall Glanville’s (alleged!!) sordid sexual history with the Wild Things star! Referencing the network’s BravoCon convention, which first went down back in 2019 before being scrapped for a couple years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamra explained to Brandi that Denise allegedly came on strong at the meet-and-greet!

She judged the movie star thusly:

“Something happened at BravoCon. She hit on me too. … She kept sending me text messages, wanted me to go to her room, convince me to go to her room. I’m like, ‘I’m married.'”

The allegations being delivered to Brandi specifically are, of course, significant. After all, it was the 49-year-old Glanville who spent nearly all of her RHOBH season 10 air-time talking about the infamous alleged affair she had with the 51-year-old Starship Troopers star!! Denise denied the claims at the time, vehemently saying she and Brandi NEVER hooked up.

In fact, Tamra even recalled that back-and-forth in her latest comments to Brandi on RHUGT! The RHOC star explained to Glanville how Richards apparently called her when the season 10 drama was happening and asked for advice (below):

“She actually called me when that went down. She said, ‘This is what’s happening, you’ve been on the show for many years, what do I do?’ I said, ‘If it’s not true then just say no, but don’t give it that much life. If you’re gonna fight it, it’s gonna make you look guilty.’ I said, ‘Are you sure [it’s false]?’ And she said, ‘I swear to you, it never happened. Brandi’s lying.’ She completely denied it.”

Sooooo from trying to get with Tamra to leaning on her for Brandi denial advice?? Is that what’s going on?! Because that’s quite an interesting transition, NGL! In fact, the fitness guru had her own suspicions about that timeline! Wondering whether the advice phone call was planned on Denise’s part, Tamra offered her opinion that it could have come around because of the alleged BravoCon hookup ask:

“I think she called me because she knew what happened [at BravoCon] and she was afraid that, I don’t know, maybe that I would say something. And clearly I am right now, so f**k me.”

Oooh!

Or maybe that’s not the whole story?? While Us Weekly reported that Denise’s rep hadn’t yet shared a follow-up comment right after the RHUGT reveal aired, Bravo producers did (kind of) address Richards’ side of the story. As Tamra and Brandi were talking about the alleged BravoCon hookup offer on camera, a statement flashed on screen:

“Sources close to Denise denied this.”

Hmmm…!

Kinda weird that they used the “sources close to Denise” thing. Could Andy Cohen‘s network not get a comment directly from the film star herself on something like this? Then again, Richards pretty much told that whole team to f**k off after her difficult RHOBH experience, so maybe she doesn’t want to be involved AT ALL any more!! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

