Taylor Swift FINALLY Addresses Super Bowl Halftime Show Rumors -- And Says She Won't Do It Because Of THIS!

Taylor Swift isn’t doing the Super Bowl this year — but there’s no drama!

During her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the pop star broke down one big rumor about her — that she turned down this season’s halftime show because she wouldn’t be allowed to own her performance footage.

The singer finally bought back her masters this year. Owning her content has been SO important to her! But was this really the reason she’s not taking the stage??

If y’all don’t know, Jay-Z‘s been in charge of picking the show’s entertainment ever since his company Roc Nation partnered with the NFL in 2019. He’s got a lot of power! Addressing him, Taylor explained:

“Here’s the thing, Jay-Z has always been very good to me.”

So, did he ask her? Did he not agree to her terms and that’s why Bad Bunny got the nod??? Taylor dished:

“Our teams are really close. They sometimes will call and say, ‘How does she feel about the Super Bowl?’ And that’s not an official offer or like a conference room conversation — we’re really close, it’s like, ‘How does she feel about it in general?'”

Because of their close team relationships, she was straight-up with him whenever an opportunity arose:

“We’re always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that field. That is violent chess, that is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous. I am, the whole season, I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field.”

Hah! Showing how serious she takes the NFL season now that she’s linked to Kansas City Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce, she dished:

“Can you imagine if he’s out there every single week putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high pressure, high intensity sport — and I’m like, ‘I wonder what my choreo should be? I think we should do two verses of Shake It Off, into Blank Space, into Cruel Summer would be great.’”

LMFAO!

It would then be SUPER awkward if the Chiefs didn’t make it into the Super Bowl and she still had to go perform! She’s letting this be his moment. Hitting back at any possible speculation, the 35-year-old stressed:

“This has nothing to do with Travis. He would love for me to do it. I’m just too locked in.”

We’re sure the time will come when it’s right! If this is Travis’ last season playing, of course, she wants her full attention on him!

