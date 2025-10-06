Selena Gomez FINALLY Shares Pics Of Taylor Swift At Her Wedding -- Wearing INSANELY Expensive Dress!

Selena Gomez finally gave us what we’ve all been waiting for! Some behind the scenes moments from her wedding (Taylor’s version)!

On Instagram Monday, the Call Me When You Break Up singer shared a carousel of moments from her big day with her bestie Taylor Swift by her side. In the caption of the post, she wrote:

“In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always”

In the first slide, there’s a video of Tay Tay filming the then-bride-to-be as she put on her veil. The two giggled as the Actually Romantic songstress repeated “oh my god, look at her”. At one point, Selly G even makes the stunned comment “I’m getting married!” Aww! So cute!

Related: Is Taylor Hinting Exes BEFORE Travis Kelce Didn’t Support Her Music?!?

In the next few pics, Tay and Selena can be seen sipping cocktails and dancing the night away at the reception. The final slide is a screenshot of the Only Murders In The Building actress streaming her bestie’s new song The Fate of Ophelia. See the full post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Swifties, of course, quickly got down to business on figuring out what Taylor’s GORGEOUS gold dress was! Nothing but the best for Selena and Benny Blanco‘s wedding, we can say that for sure. The dress is an Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress, which costs nearly $40 THOUSAND BUCKS! OMG!

Taylor looks gorgeous at Selena’s wedding (September 27, 2025) Wearing:

Oscar de la Renta ‘Sequined Cocktail Dress In Brown’ ($36,990)

Kindred Lubeck x Travis Kelce Artifex Fine Jewelry ‘Custom Diamond Old Mine Brilliant Cut Engagement Ring’ Shop:https://t.co/O6tet18JV0 pic.twitter.com/SYmeiVMMA2 — Swiftly Styled (@theswiftedit) October 6, 2025

Stunning!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram]