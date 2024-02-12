Taylor Swift Did NOT Expect This Sweet Super Bowl Moment To Be Captured On TV!

Awww! This was super sweet!

During Post Malone‘s stripped down acoustic version of the National Anthem before the Super Bowl on Sunday, the NFL cameras jumped all around the stadium to see mostly very nervous football players.

However, the cutest reaction shot was of Taylor Swift, who was vibing with bestie Blake Lively, who was apparently her plus-one for the Big Game. The two were just holding one another and swaying during Postie’s melodic singing.

And unlike some of the other times she’s noticed herself on the jumbotron recently, she wasn’t upset at all. She looked shocked — but also elated! Look!

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively enjoying Post Malone pic.twitter.com/jdJYY2UcEv — Coby's Gambling Corner (@CobyValentine) February 11, 2024

So cute!

[Image via NFL on CBS/Twitter.]