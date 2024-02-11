She Made It! Taylor Swift Arrives In Las Vegas To Watch Travis Kelce In The Super Bowl!

She made it!!!

Taylor Swift is officially at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, ready to watch her man Travis Kelce do his Super Bowl thaaang! It’s been a wild week for the 34-year-old between putting on four Eras Tour performances in Tokyo and then having to jet back to home turf to be able to make the big game. But she did it! And she brought friends!

The official X (Twitter) account of the NFL posted a clip of the Karma singer in tow with bestie Blake Lively and rap icon Ice Spice — likely making their way to the private suite Trav footed the bill for! Taylor stunned in a high ponytail, a black corset top, and get this: jeans bedazzled with crystals!!

We guess she’s gotta pull out all the stops for the most important football day of the year! She also wore a gold 87 necklace in honor of Travis’ jersey number. See (below):

Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/0x4XIDRupW — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024

Since she and the tight end didn’t get to see each other on Saturday night before the game, we bet it’ll be quite the reunion!

Who are you rooting for, Perezcious readers?? The Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francicso 49ers?? We have a feeling we know, but let us know down in the comments!

