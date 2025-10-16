Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Keith Urban Has 'No Plans' To Bring Maggie Baugh Back On The Road With Him -- But NOT Because Of Romance Rumors?? Kelly Clarkson's Special Rule For The Voice Staff After Ex's Death Charli XCX Shade!!! Singer Disses Tour Documentaries -- RIGHT After Taylor Swift's Announcement! Britney Spears’ Drug Abuse EXPOSED! Kevin Federline Claims: Kylie Jenner's Singing Has People Freaking Out! D'Angelo Dead At 51 Katy Perry Cheekily Hints At Justin Trudeau Romance During Concert! Oo! Michael Jackson Bombshell! FIVE Siblings Who Defended MJ For Years Say He Molested Them, Too! Blake Lively's Got A Travis Kelce Problem! | Perez Hilton Taylor Swift Features Adorable Moments With Fiancé Travis Kelce In Trailer For Eras Tour Docuseries & Concert Movie -- LOOK!! Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Caught Getting Hot And Heavy During Yacht Outing!! Diane Keaton’s Longtime Friend Reveals She Was ‘Stunned’ By The Late Actress’ Weight Loss In Weeks Before Her Death

Taylor Swift

Mom Of Taylor Swift's Childhood Friend Who Inspired Ruin The Friendship Reacts To Heartfelt Tribute

Jeff Lang's Mom Reacts To Taylor Swift's Ruin The Friendship Tribute to Late Son

Taylor Swift is still keeping her friend’s memory alive all these years later…

In case you didn’t hear, the pop star’s song Ruin the Friendship was a surprising heartbreaker on her album, The Life of a Showgirl. The song was written about her old school pal Jeff Lang, who tragically passed away back in 2010 at only 21. So, so sad. But all these years later, she’s continuing to honor him and their special friendship in such a heartfelt way.

Fans have been loving the tear-jerking tune for its poignant reminder to live without regrets and take risks, especially in love, while you can. But what does Jeff’s mom think about it? While speaking to The Tennessean on Friday, Susan Lang said of Taylor and Jeff’s friendship:

“They were really good friends. That’s rare these days. They hung out at her house a lot. They were always joking around with each other.”

Aww…

Related: Taylor Uses GoFundMe ‘Like A Social Media App’ — Donating So Much!

She added:

“After all this time, she hasn’t forgotten about him. I’m thankful she’s keeping his name alive.”

So sweet! We’re sending so much love to Susan, Taylor, and everyone who clearly loved and cherished Jeff so much. What a beautiful song to remember him by…

May he rest in peace.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Springfield Memorial Gardens]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 15, 2025 17:50pm PDT

Share This