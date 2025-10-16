Mom Of Taylor Swift's Childhood Friend Who Inspired Ruin The Friendship Reacts To Heartfelt Tribute

Taylor Swift is still keeping her friend’s memory alive all these years later…

In case you didn’t hear, the pop star’s song Ruin the Friendship was a surprising heartbreaker on her album, The Life of a Showgirl. The song was written about her old school pal Jeff Lang, who tragically passed away back in 2010 at only 21. So, so sad. But all these years later, she’s continuing to honor him and their special friendship in such a heartfelt way.

Fans have been loving the tear-jerking tune for its poignant reminder to live without regrets and take risks, especially in love, while you can. But what does Jeff’s mom think about it? While speaking to The Tennessean on Friday, Susan Lang said of Taylor and Jeff’s friendship:

“They were really good friends. That’s rare these days. They hung out at her house a lot. They were always joking around with each other.”

Aww…

She added:

“After all this time, she hasn’t forgotten about him. I’m thankful she’s keeping his name alive.”

So sweet! We’re sending so much love to Susan, Taylor, and everyone who clearly loved and cherished Jeff so much. What a beautiful song to remember him by…

May he rest in peace.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Springfield Memorial Gardens]