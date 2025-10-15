Taylor Swift Uses GoFundMe 'Like A Social Media App' -- Donating To Countless People, Says Ruby Rose!

Ruby Rose has had it with all the Taylor Swift naysayers in her timeline!

Even over on Threads, where the Orange Is The New Black actress has abandoned X (Twitter) for, there’s apparently tons of folks with terrible The Life of a Showgirl takes. You know, all those dumb claims about her being secretly MAGA now and how she was going to be a conservative tradwife… despite not getting married until she was a 35-year-old billionaire. (You can find some great Swiftie defenses against all this crap HERE.)

Well, finally someone who actually knows Tay IRL spoke out! Ruby took to her account to defend her girl, saying:

“As someone who has spent many nights discussing the world, social injustice and life, with The Show Girl herself. I refuse to say her name in the same sentence as the hate group, Wackadoodles, are conspiring to attach her to. But what I will say is this – Given her public position against Trump, and his against her. If you are falling for the propaganda “Trad wife” “X,y,z” claims, you are most definitely walking into the biggest man made, rage bait, black hole. Stop it. It’s not true, and it’s incredibly stupid. It’s also embarrassing and hurtful to see energy put into this. Keep that energy and let’s take it where it’s necessary and needed.”

Yes! Love this! Anyone reaching for those hidden meanings in her songs is just deciding in advance and twisting everything to fit!

But that wasn’t the end of it. A follower responded by telling Ruby how folks were also blasting her for being a billionaire who doesn’t donate enough money to charity.

Well, the John Wick: Chapter 2 star clapped back at that sentiment with a little reveal about her friend Tay Tay — girl gives a LOT more money than anyone will ever know! She wrote:

“lol. She used to scroll go fund me like a social media app. Clicking ‘reach their donation’ like the ‘like’ button. “

Awww!

Tay made a point of saying on her New Heights appearance that she stays off social media — which is SUPER healthy for someone who people talk about all the time, good and bad. She didn’t say that she found a replacement in GoFundMe!

That means when other folks are doomscrolling, she’s literally hopescrolling — just seeing all the folks who could use a helping hand and anonymously giving! If she’s doing that, she must have given hundreds of thousands over the years — even millions! Think about how many posts you hit the like button on every day on Instagram — now imagine those were donations to kids in need, to folks with mounting hospital bills, etc! So many donations! And no press releases, nothing like that — no one would ever know!

Wow, we LOVE this! It really is something everyone with money should try instead of social media now and then! Thanks for sharing, Ruby!

