Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce First PDA Pics! LOOK!

OMG finally!

We’ve heard SO MUCH about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s blossoming romance, we almost forgot we’d never actually seen them touch! Now we not only have a pic with them hanging out together, they’re looking SO couple-y already!

Related: Travis’ Ex Walks Back Taylor Swift Shade — But Doubles Down On Cheating Claim!

TMZ got the candid pic, taken from someone’s phone apparently during the after party of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ big win on Sunday. In the cute snap, Taylor engages in animated conversation with Trav’s teammates — all while draped over his rock solid shoulders! Look!

Taylor Swift Wraps Arm Around Travis Kelce's Neck in New After-Party Photo https://t.co/40XEQE1hCw — TMZ (@TMZ) September 27, 2023

Folks can guess this is all for PR all they want, that looks to us like a semi-embarrassed boyfriend trying to keep cool as his new GF meets his friends!

What do YOU think of the pic, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/MEGA/WENN.]