Taylor Swift Working On Project So 'Top Secret' Even Her Staff Can't Know The Details!

Taylor Swift is said to be working on a super “top secret” project after her much-deserved break from the spotlight!

As we’ve been reporting, T-Swizzle has been enjoying her downtime laying low with boyfriend Travis Kelce — but we all know how much she needs to make music! It’s her calling! So is it any surprise she’s itching to return to her career?

Related: Taylor Celebrates BFF Selena Gomez’s 33rd Birthday In New Pics!

According to an insider for The US Sun on Saturday, the 35-year-old pop star was spotted filming in El Lay over the past week:

“Taylor was in Los Angeles on Thursday filming a new music video. It was so top secret that those working on set were not even allowed to hear the song, only the beat.”

OMG!

They know she’s filming a music video, but the song is that secret? Why?? Maybe because it’s so special to her??

The source hinted that maybe she’s been working all along, between her romantic getaways with her NFL playing beau:

“Even though she’s been taking time off from touring and working a lot to spend time with Travis, there are still projects she’s working on, which will no doubt please fans.”

Hey, it makes sense! All she needs is her guitar and a pen while on vacay, and she can still let the ideas flow. She’s a Mastermind, after all! Sounds like Swifties need to dust off those Easter egg hunting skills sometime in the near future. How exciting!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]