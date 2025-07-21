Taylor Swift Celebrates BFF Selena Gomez's 33rd Birthday With Some VERY Special Party Pics!

Got A Tip?

Taylena is back! This is NOT a drill!

Ahead of Selena Gomez‘s 33rd birthday on Tuesday, the pop singer took some time to party with her pals over the weekend — including her longtime bestie, Taylor Swift! In a post the Rare Beauty founder made to Instagram on Sunday, we were totally blessed with lots of pics from the night. And yes, it definitely looks like they used Tay Tay’s infamous camera to capture the moments!

In the carousel of photos, we can see Selly G rocking a gorg Nadine Merabi sequin jumpsuit and a fluffy, faux fur coat, giving total disco vibes. In one of the pics, she’s sitting alongside the Fortnight singer, who’s got on a black long sleeve, sequin wrap dress as the pair gaze up at the camera.

Other pics include the Only Murders In The Building star’s other close pal Sofia Carson, and of COURSE her fiancé Benny Blanco! The couple looked as loved up as ever as they shared a passionate smooch in one of the photos. Aww!

In the caption, Selena wrote:

“As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here. This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you. Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness. Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable. I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love.”

The “most beautiful” year of her life. So heartwarming!!

She wrapped up her post by saying:

“As I step into this new year, I’m filled with excitement and hope for what’s to come. I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together. MADLY LOVE YOU ALL”

See the full post (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

LOVE! Happiest of birthdays, Selena!

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram/YouTube]

Jul 21, 2025 09:44am PDT

