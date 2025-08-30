Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'Cupid' Andy Reid Talks Engagement For 1st Time!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s matchmaker has broken his silence on their engagement!

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke to reporters on Friday where he finally addressed what everyone wants to know — his reaction to Tayvis’ engagement. When asked, he said of his tight end and his bride-to-be:

“Listen, I’m happy for ’em. It’s hard to find somebody that you fall in love with, that’s not an easy thing — to really fall in love — and it seems like they’re there. I think it’s a great deal for both of them. They like being around each other and that’s a plus I think.”

Aww!

The 67-year-old continued:

“They’re both busy people in their own right, and both are very famous in their own right, so its kinda neat that they come together and handle themselves the way they do.”

See for yourself (below):

Andy Reid is happy for his newly engaged TE Travis Kelce and fiancé Taylor Swift ???? “It’s hard to find somebody that you fall in love with, that’s not an easy thing to ???????????????????????? fall in love and it seems like they’re there.” pic.twitter.com/0xigTRwe1S — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) August 29, 2025

Back in 2023, Andy joked in a press conference that he’d set up the two lovebirds. And Tay and Trav kinda confirmed it on their candid New Heights pod, with Tay thanking Andy for everything and Trav joking:

“‘Cupid,’ ‘Big Red.’ It’s all the same.”

So we guess this is all Big Red’s hard work paying off?? LOLz! He really does know how to make a plan!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kansas City Chiefs/YouTube/Taylor Swift/Instagram]