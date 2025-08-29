Why Travis Kelce Is Better For Taylor Swift Than All Her 'Twin' Boyfriends -- A Body Language Expert's Deep Dive

Who needs the rest when you’ve got the best?

That’s what Taylor Swift is probably saying right now after getting engaged to hunky NFL superstar boyfriend fiancé Travis Kelce. And it’s what one of the world’s most famous body language experts is saying, too!

Okay, so, we know what you’re probably thinking: what the hell kind of analysis could a body language expert provide on the Shake It Off singer and her Kansas City Chiefs star partner?! Well, a whole lot! That’s what!

Noted body language observer Judi James spoke to DailyMail.com on Thursday and offered up a SUPER deep dive into Taylor’s AH-mazing love story with Trav. But not only that — she also looked at how Kelce’s confident but affirming body language compares to Taylor’s exes!

That’s right! Look out Joe Alwyn, Calvin Harris, Harry Styles, John Mayer, Taylor Lautner, and Joe Jonas, because Judi is comin’ for ya. LOLz!!

Seriously, tho, Perezcious readers: strap in and buckle up for this deep, deep dive…

Chameleon Concerns

Let’s start with the thesis. According to Judi, Travis became Taylor’s “perfect love match” as soon as she “stopped dating her visual twin and tried a contrast” to another type of man.

See, according to the body language expert, the Love Story singer’s issue in the past had been that she previously dated men who were similar to her in height, size, and style. AKA, guys who Judi called Taylor’s “twins” in status and perception.

But the issue was that the world-famous singer then “often eclipsed [them] professionally.” And that’s a problem for the superstar in love and life!! Judi explained:

“[Taylor’s exes] seem to have made her a chameleon dater: someone who suppresses their own confidence and individuality to create a false fit with the person they’re dating.”

Ugh!

But not Travis…

Travis Kelce

Unlike the rest of Taylor’s high-profile exes, Travis is a hulking athlete, and not an artist or entertainer. Plus, it helps that he’s got such a successful career in his own realm that he need not be jealous of his high-achieving fiancée!!

Judi explained that Taylor’s body language with past partners suggested the Mean singer has felt the need to “lower her own status signals which can be an attempt to boost their egos rather than her own.” As for Travis, well, he just lets his gal shine!!

Speaking of that, let’s talk about those engagement photos (below):

Judi analyzed Travis and Taylor’s heartwarming engagement, and the garden photo shoot, by noting this:

“Travis is seen on his knees at her feet, clutching the ring and gazing up into her face in a very happy state of compliance and expectation. He shows no sign of wanting to assert his own fame status here or to flex his macho credentials.”

Amen!

James continued:

“Taylor towers over him, looking down and touching his face as though offering loving reassurance. Most normal engagement photos show the woman a few feet away from the man in a state of relief and excitement at the proposal, but here we see a very confident, calm Taylor pressed close to a rather nervous-looking Travis.”

And that’s the thing — Taylor is very much “in control” even while giving herself over to Travis in all these photos, according to James. That’s why it all works so well, too: Taylor is the star, and Travis is NOT threatened by it based on his body language!

James explained her line of thinking:

“Even when they stand nose-to-nose it’s Travis’ hands placed politely on Taylor’s waist while she cups his face in another tender, nurturing gesture. Travis is a big guy but Taylor’s touch rituals make him look like a besotted teen and she even closes her eyes as she smiles in a maternal-looking gesture of affection.”

Judi wrapped things up by saying this about how the NFL tight end “clearly feels unthreatened” by Swift’s fame and influence, and would rather just be in the moment and fully in love with her:

“With Travis her ‘wholesome’ image can blossom happily but with some of her ‘cooler’ dates she seems to have tried to mirror their look, often appearing subdued and uncomfortable in the process. Travis clearly feels unthreatened by her level of fame and success. His responses suggest he cherishes them, meaning a lack of insecurity.”

So there you have it!

But what about Taylor’s exes? Well, read on and find out…

Joe Alwyn

Now, we go back to the past. And we’ll start with Joe Alwyn.

According to James, the actor was the most severe example of Taylor’s visual “twinning” with a partner. The duo was similar in height, body shape, hair color, and sense of fashion and style.

That bled out into Taylor’s more reserved dates and public outings with Joe, according to the expert. Judi explained:

“While Taylor has shown with Travis that she adores showboating a romantic relationship for the cameras, having fun and being playful together, a date with Joe seemed to involve signals of being way too cool to pose for the press.”

Judi also went on to suggest that Joe was in control — or at least trying to be — in a way that wasn’t helpful to either the Pennsylvania native alone or the couple’s years-long relationship in general. James noted:

“He was in control and her demure smile with her eyes cast downward looks way too compliant for the Taylor we’ve now met with Travis, who smiles and chats happily for the cameras and for whom ‘demure’ is happily a thing of the past. She’s now swapped that shy downward glance and ice-blue satin for a confident, relaxed air of happy enjoyment plus a love of wearing the brightest shades of red, including of course her signature red lipstick.”

Love it!

Calvin Harris

Of course, Taylor notably dated Calvin Harris beginning early in 2015 after they reportedly first met at a BRIT Awards after party. They stuck together for a while until splitting in 2016, after which Taylor eventually moved onto the aforementioned Alwyn.

But Calvin was never quite right for Taylor, according to James. She called Harris’ body language “cold and impassive” towards Swift… and the world in general!

Citing snaps of the then-couple at an awards show together in which Taylor rocked a sexy catsuit, James said that even though the pop princess looked hot as hell when next to Calvin, she likely wasn’t feeling so hot based on how she held her body. Judi explained:

“Her pose is self-diminished [when in public with Calvin]. This occurs when someone tries to look smaller than they are, which is usually prompted by fear or anxiety. Her shoulders are hunched upward, which suggests discomfort and a lack of confidence, and her fingers are bent at the knuckle with one hand grabbing the index finger of the other in a self-comfort, self-reassurance ritual.”

Jeez…

Harry Styles

Taylor dated former One Direction superstar Harry Styles beginning in November of 2012. They didn’t last long, though, splitting up by early 2013.

But still, those three months together were formative — and NOT necessarily in a good way. James laid out exactly what her beef was with Taylor’s body language while she dated the 1D crooner back in the day:

“Theirs was probably the most car-crash body language of Taylor’s dating history.”

YIKES!!!

Part of the issue was that Harry always appeared to be what Judi called a “reluctant” date whenever the two of them were seen together in public. The body language aficionado explained how that showed itself by subtly revealing a much deeper issue between the ill-fated couple:

“He tended to be photographed ignoring her in public, slouching scowling and unsmiling while she trotted along behind him with her hands stuffed into her pockets, looking like a girl yearning for some attention or tactile behavior from a guy who is maybe not that into her.”

That’s brutal. In fact, it’s so brutal that Judi conspiratorially said it could point to something else going on altogether:

“Harry might have been a PR attempt to shore up the ‘cool’ side to her personal brand but he never seemed keen to play ball and she was just left looking unhappy in his wake.”

Hmmm…

John Mayer

One of the roughest relationships in the Taylor universe was definitely John Mayer, whom the singer reportedly dated from back in December of 2009 through about February of 2010. She was only 19 years old at the time, while he was 31 — which, uh, yeah.

Aside from that, even though they’d collaborated on his song Half of my Heart to kick off their love, the whole thing was never meant to be right from the very start. Case in point: Swift’s scathing song Dear John, which pretty much everybody believes to be about the Your Body Is A Wonderland performer.

To prove that point, Judi picked out a snap taken at an event from back when Taylor and John were reportedly together, while noting it might as well cover for any snap of the duo ever taken. Judi explained:

“Having dated a string of A-list women, Mayer looked pretty casual about dating another one in the shape of Taylor.”

Of the couple’s public posing from way back then, James added:

“His attention is on the camera, with Taylor posing at his side, appearing to enhance his brand rather than him showing interest in her. The way she tilts her head in towards him suggests a desire to make this look like a romantic match but her sweet smile of what looks like desperation to look ‘right’ together isn’t a good fit to her own profile.”

And the bigger picture?? A lack of confidence on Taylor’s part. The body langue expert explained:

“She seems to be trying too hard [with John], which in turn looks like a lack of confidence.”

Ouch! Such a tough read. Not wrong tho… maybe…??

Taylor Lautner

Girl Taylor famously dated Boy Taylor back in 2009 after the duo met while filming the ensemble romantic comedy Valentine’s Day. In that film, they shared an on-screen kiss. And soon after that, they were together!

They didn’t last long, but they did burn hot and bright for a (very) little while. And it’s clear that Lautner was really into Swift for a while there. Judi, tho?? She was NOT feeling it. She shaded the Twilight star at first by saying:

“Matching names but not matching fame and certainly not matching levels of romantic interest.”

Ouch! But indeed, the duo ended up being kaput after just a few months together.

Judi admitted that while Lautner does indeed seem like a pretty good dude — and he did appear to really like Swift — the singer’s demeanor at the time proved they weren’t a match:

“Lautner might have performed some gallant dating gestures … but it’s hardly Travis levels of gentlemanly behavior. Taylor’s head is bowed [in one shot] as though avoiding the cameras and she looks unhappy or uncomfortable.”

Joe Jonas

Let’s wrap things up with Joe Jonas!!

Taylor got with the Jonas Brothers frontman back in 2008 near the start of her singing career and rise to worldwide adulation. But just like Lautner and Mayer afterwards, she and Joe didn’t last long. They were only together for a few months, in fact. And then, she got dumped — over the phone!

Swift later revealed that the phone call break-up and the entire brouhaha around the relationship’s ending was the inspiration for her iconic album Fearless. But when it comes to Taylor and Joe together? Swift was anything but Fearless, according to Judi!

Citing old snaps of the pair at an awards show at which it seemed like Taylor was really trying to make things work by being bubbly and perfect while her then-BF was playing it cool, James said of the ill-fated pair:

“She’s in full prom-queen mode, sitting in a tentative pose with a coy smile and ringlets while Joe almost turns his back on her to pose for the cameras. He’s posing like the star here while she sits indulgently behind him.”

And thus, that didn’t work out.

Nor did any of the rest of the relationships.

But Travis?? Travis is working out just fine!

Reactions, y’all?! Thoughts?? Theories?! Are you buying this body language talk — do you think there’s something to it?? Drop ALL your reactions in the comments (below)!

