Teaching My Daughter About Consequences - At The Renaissance Faire! A Lesson In Discipline And FUN! | Perez Hilton And Family

Children learn many different ways. Sometimes you need to switch up your methodology! That’s what we did today! We go to the Renaissance Pleasure Faire in Irwindale and use it as many teachable moments for Mia. Perez is doing his best. She’s doing her best. Trying to be supportive but also encouraging in the right direction! We love having fun with the kids, but we also believe in structure and expectations! The bar is not unrealistic for our little ones. It is high, however. They will thank us later! Will they thank us at the end of our outing? Watch to find out!

