Former Bachelor Nick Viall & Fiancée Natalie Joy Are Expecting! So Great!

We couldn’t be happier for Nick Viall and his fiancée Natalie Joy!

Back at the start of the year, the 42-year-old Bachelor alum and his 24-year-old partner got engaged. And now, in the middle of planning a wedding and a forever-future, they are also prepping for A BABY!!!

On Tuesday morning, Joy and Viall jointly took to Instagram to share a collab post on the child collab they’ve been brewing for months! Along with a pair of GORGEOUS pics taken by photog Sarah Partain — in which Natalie is seen showing off a li’l baby bump with Nick posing alongside — the couple offered up more substantial proof with a sonogram! In the caption, they sweetly and succinctly wrote:

“our biggest dream came true”

Awww! You can see it for yourself (below):

What a sweet surprise!

And down in the comments, plenty of famous pals chimed in with well wishes, too!

Former Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller hinted that she’s known about it for a while:

“feel like I’ve been hiding this for centuries”

While Bachelorette alum Jared Haibon shared sweet words:

“Couldn’t be more excited for you bro!”

Ex Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss dropped by, too:

“Omg!! Congratulations”

And it wasn’t limited to Bachelor Nation personalities! Dancing With The Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd chimed in:

“OMGGGGGGG!!!!! This is incredible news! So happy for you guys”

As did Shark Tank personality Barbara Corcoran:

“So exciting! Congratulations!”

And even Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix had to say:

“omg!! congratulations”

And on and on from there! The comments section was basically a “who’s who” of unscripted TV stars. Makes sense! Nick is pretty well-connected in that part of the industry!

Celeb commenters aside, tho, we are over the moon for Nick and Natalie! What a happy time for them!

Congrats, y’all!

[Image via Nick Viall/Instagram/Instagram]