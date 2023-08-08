Former Bachelor Nick Viall & Fiancée Natalie Joy Are Expecting! So Great!

We couldn’t be happier for Nick Viall and his fiancée Natalie Joy!
Back at the start of the year, the 42-year-old Bachelor alum and his 24-year-old partner got engaged. And now, in the middle of planning a wedding and a forever-future, they are also prepping for A BABY!!!
On Tuesday morning, Joy and Viall jointly took to Instagram to share a collab post on the child collab they’ve been brewing for months! Along with a pair of GORGEOUS pics taken by photog Sarah Partain — in which Natalie is seen showing off a li’l baby bump with Nick posing alongside — the couple offered up more substantial proof with a sonogram! In the caption, they sweetly and succinctly wrote:
“our biggest dream came true”
Awww! You can see it for yourself (below):
What a sweet surprise!
And down in the comments, plenty of famous pals chimed in with well wishes, too!
Former Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller hinted that she’s known about it for a while:
“feel like I’ve been hiding this for centuries”
While Bachelorette alum Jared Haibon shared sweet words:
“Couldn’t be more excited for you bro!”
Ex Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss dropped by, too:
“Omg!! Congratulations”
And it wasn’t limited to Bachelor Nation personalities! Dancing With The Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd chimed in:
“OMGGGGGGG!!!!! This is incredible news! So happy for you guys”
As did Shark Tank personality Barbara Corcoran:
“So exciting! Congratulations!”
And even Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix had to say:
“omg!! congratulations”
And on and on from there! The comments section was basically a “who’s who” of unscripted TV stars. Makes sense! Nick is pretty well-connected in that part of the industry!
Celeb commenters aside, tho, we are over the moon for Nick and Natalie! What a happy time for them!
Congrats, y’all!