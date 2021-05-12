The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Engaged To Jason Tartick! See The MASSIVE Ring HERE!

We’re so happy for former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe and her new fiancé, Jason Tartick!

According to media reports and later public confirmation by Kaitlyn’s own Instagram account, the 32-year-old Tartick popped the question to his longtime 35-year-old girlfriend Monday afternoon in Nashville, Tennessee.

And she said YES!!!

Related: Chris Harrison’s ‘Bachelor’ Fallout Continues, Starts To Seriously Affect His Career

Even better, Bristowe revealed to ET that the proposal went down while the couple was filming an episode of Bristowe’s Off The Vine podcast!

The bride-to-be was preparing to interview some unknown “surprise special guest,” but about thirty minutes into the podcast, Tartick took over and took charge.

Bristowe explained (below):

“Jason’s like, ‘Kaitlyn, we’re not doing a podcast.’ And I’m like, ‘You forgot to hit record, didn’t you!’ He was like, ‘No, this is something else,’ and he got up and I saw him bring out a ring box from the drawer. I was trying to be present but I was so overwhelmed, and I was so embarrassed, because I was wearing a T-shirt that said, ‘Tequila for Breakfast.’ I was like, ‘This feels very on brand, but also very inappropriate!'”

OMG!

So amazing!

Ch-ch-check out the engagement pics — including the stunning 5-carat ring — in this IG carousel (below):

So great!

And such a nice ROCK!

Congrats to the happy couple! May they have a happy, healthy, wonderful life together!

[Image via Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram]