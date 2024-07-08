The Final Performance Ever! The Beatles "LOVE" by Cirque Du Soleil! Watch Here!

Swipe left!!! The Mirage is closing next week for a three year transformation into the Hard Rock Las Vegas and last night @CirqueDuSoleil said goodbye forever to their production featuring the music of The Beatles, “LOVE”. We truly did love it and will cherish the many times we saw this spectacular spectacle! Enjoy some highlights here!

And thank you to every artist and person responsible – on stage, behind the scenes and in the office – for bringing us so much magic all these years!

Such an honor to be there for the final curtain call!

