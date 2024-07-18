This Is Why I Don't Do Trends! | Perez Hilton Love Charli XCX! Do NOT love choreography!! Related Posts This Charli XCX Phenomenon! Charli XCX Tells Her Fans To Stop Targeting Taylor Swift After This SUPER Inappropriate Chant Went Viral! That Charli XCX Song Is NOT About Taylor Swift, It's An Actress -- All The Deets! Matty Healy Is Engaged To Gabbriette Bechtel! See The Huge Ring & What His Momma Had To Say! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 18, 2024 14:15pm PDT Share This Categories Charli XCX Dance Mia Hilton Perezitos PerezTV Personally Perez YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article