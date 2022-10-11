Tia Mowry Sends Love To Cory Hardrict Amid Divorce & Cheating Rumors

Forget what you heard! There’s no bad blood between Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict!

ICYMI, Tia officially filed for divorce from Cory last week after 14 years of marriage. The pair — who share 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo — revealed the sad news on Instagram last Tuesday mentioning how “these decisions are never easy”:

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

So sad to hear — we really thought they’d be together forever!

Related: Tom Brady Boasts About ‘Perfect Night’ — But Gisele Bündchen Was With WHOM?!

A breakup after such a long period of time definitely raised some questions for fans, though. It seemed like it was out of nowhere to the rest of the world — so naturally many speculated he got caught cheating. After all it’s been happening a lot lately…

According to legal documents uncovered by TMZ last week, the reason for the split was listed as “irreconcilable differences” — the old standby that could basically mean anything. The Sister, Sister actress also requested in her filings spousal support be terminated and joint custody of their children. Yeah, that doesn’t really give much detail as to what happened…

Cory shared only a cryptic message on his IG Stories, making followers think he was finally breaking his silence on his split with the Twitches star as he wrote:

“Acting off of emotions will cost you every time.”

Hmm…

Some fans went as far as to bring the speculation to his comment section last week, declaring he def cheated on his ex-wife. But Hardrict was quick to shut those rumors down, simply responding a day later with:

“Lies!”

A very clear denial! Truthfully, we may never know what actually happened between the exes — but the good news is there doesn’t seem to be any negativity between them.

On Monday, the Seventeen Again actress made a post to her grid with some beautiful shots of herself leaning against a vintage convertible. In the caption, she said she’s ready to move on:

“Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community. The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all. New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia “

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

How touching. And it only gets sweeter because Cory responded with a heart emoji — to which the 44-year-old in turn said:

“I love you.”

Aww.

Now that’s how a split should be handled — maturely and with grace! We wish Tia, Cory, and all their loved ones the best while they adapt to this big change.

[Image via Instagram/Tia Mowry/Cory Hardrict]