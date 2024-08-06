TikTok Star David Allen Breaks News His Infant Daughter Died Suddenly

R.I.P. Lily Grace Allen.

On his social media accounts Sunday, TikTok star David Allen shared the tragic news that his and his wife Jessica Allen‘s 1-month-old daughter passed away. The internet star, more commonly known as ToTouchAnEmu, posted a video about his baby where he explained the infant died suddenly in her sleep:

“… The coolest thing I ever did was welcome my baby Lily into this world with my wife, Jessica. She was 5 weeks old about a week ago when she passed away at midnight.”

Absolutely gut-wrenching.

The influencer went on to say he wouldn’t wish this on “anybody” and it took him a while to even gain the strength to speak on it:

“I have cried every tear I can possibly cry, I think. It’s not easy. I don’t wish this on anybody. I don’t even really know what to say. I waited a week to even mention it because I didn’t know how to talk about it.”

David gave fans the option to donate to Dallas Children’s Hospital in her name if they wish to do something in her memory, or “just go hug your little one, squeeze them tight, for me.” Lily Grace’s memorial is scheduled for August 6 in their home of Texas, but he warned fans not to show up and only send flowers or a card.

You can see his full video (below):

The TikToker garnered fame from his “drone dance” videos which got him well over 10 million followers. He and Jessica welcomed Lily Grace just last month.

Our hearts break for David and Jessica. May they find peace amid all this unfathomable turmoil. Rest in peace, little one.

[Image via ToTouchAnEmu/Instagram]