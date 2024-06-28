TikTok Star Eva Evans' Cause Of Death Revealed

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Eva Evans‘ cause of death has finally been confirmed by police.

In case you didn’t hear the sad news, the TikTok star — who was also known for creating the Prime Video series Club Rat — sadly passed away back in April. The 29-year-old influencer’s sister confirmed her death in a heartbreaking post to Instagram, where she wrote in part:

“Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died. After 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.”

At the time, law enforcement reported that a friend didn’t hear from Eva for a day and became concerned. She used her extra key to the TikToker’s NYC apartment to get in and check on her, only to find her hanging. So, so awful.

Since then, several of the star’s friends and loved ones, including Julia Fox, have mourned the actress. Police were waiting for a toxicology report to officially confirm her cause of death. And now they finally have answers, but it’s not the answer any of us wanted to hear.

According to TMZ, a New York City Medical Examiner confirmed that Eva did indeed die by suicide. The official toxicology results are still pending, but based on everything investigators found, there was no evidence of foul play. So, so sad.

Our hearts go out to those dealing with this indescribable loss. May she rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Eva Evans/Instagram]