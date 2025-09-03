TikToker's Husband Slammed For Packing DOG FOOD In Her Lunchbox -- And She's Defending Him!

A TikTok star and her husband are going viral right now, and not in a good way!

Kaitlyn Teaches posted a video to the platform on Saturday in which she unboxes a lunch her husband packed. See, she forgot to bring food to work one day, and he brought a lunch for her. Wow. Hubby helping and putting together something for her, so she doesn’t spend the day at her job hungry. It sounds so sweet, right? However, what he actually gave her enraged people online! Here’s the deal…

In the video, Kaitlyn unzips the bag, and the first thing that comes out is a whole bag of Milano cookies. OK, he’s off to a decent start. No one needs a whole bag, but at least it’s a fun treat, right? She then pulls out an almost empty bag of pretzels, an apple, a canister of chips, and a bag of opened stroopwafels. Basically all snacks… but at least she has options we guess? A grazing kind of lunch? No, there is an actual meal!

Kaitlyn then pulls out some “two-day-old” Chipotle from the lunchbox. Fast food leftovers. Eh… But it gets way worse. She notices something else at the bottom! Her husband packed her DOG FOOD in a plastic baggie! WHAT?! It came with a note that said:

“Because you’re my dawg.”

And then a second message underneath read:

“Please bring back our dogs are low on food.”

Sorry, WHAT?!? Yikes! Watch the video (below):

BTW, Kaitlyn thought this was hilarious!

Many social media users, however, did not! They weren’t laughing along with the teacher! They slammed her husband for the lack of effort and decided he must actually hate her! Why? For starters, why not pack the chips and cookies in a container instead of just throwing them into the lunchbox? Or if he didn’t want to create more dishes or waste a plastic bag, at least put a clip on the opened pretzel bag!

Look, if he was in a big hurry and just grabbing things, fine, we’ve all been rushed out the door. But look at the effort he did put into his joke! The man took more time putting the kibble in a sandwich bag and writing a note than he did with the entire actual lunch put together!

Separately, the joke… The dog food, in general, people found it disrespectful — and not funny. To be honest, depending on how hangry we were at the time and if there weren’t any snacks, the dog food would’ve ticked us off, too! LOLz! Many bashed him because it seemed like he hinted to her in the second note to get more kibble on the way home, too — instead of just grabbing it himself.

Some commenters were so offended, they told her to leave him! The backlash over the video got so bad that Kaitlyn turned off the comments! It hasn’t stopped everyone from calling out her husband, though — they went to her other vids! See (below):

Kaitlyn saw all the negative comments online, and she finally responded! She posted a video to TikTok on Tuesday, saying:

“It’s time to explain what happened this weekend. A few people—30 million to be exact, and more because it’s been posted to other platforms—have seen the video of me unpacking the lunch, the dog food that my husband packed me. And most of you, half of you, three-fourths, 75 percent, hated it. You thought it was horrific, horrible, and the worst thing that’s ever happened to anybody.”

But in her eyes, it was nothing more than a joke. She explained:

“Y’all are so pressed that he called me a dog. He did not call me a D-O-G. He did not call me that. D-A-W-G. Dawg as in homie, American slang for homie. It’s what we call each other. It’s a joke, J-O-K-E, joke.”

Some, apparently, were grossed out by the proximity of the kibble to her food, too –causing Kaitlyn to point out:

“That’s why he put it in a bag, so it didn’t get on my food. This was at the bottom because he thought of it last. And he tried to hide it under the Chipotle so that it would be a surprise because it was funny.”

According to Kaitlyn, her sister was even in on the whole thing! As for the two-day-old Chipotle? She claimed it was actually only from the night before, adding:

“As a teacher, one day feels like seven. All I get in my Bowl is rice, steak and beans.”

While her “teacher brain” mixed up the age of the meal, she insisted this was a harmless prank and nothing more:

“The dog food was a sweet surprise that made me laugh. Thank you for the love and the hate, both does the same for me.”

We mean, look, if she and her hubby share a sense of humor, who is anyone else to attack it, right? Watch the whole explanation video (below):

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Did you feel this was a funny joke? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Kaitlyn Teaches/TikTok]