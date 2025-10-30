TikToker Mainly Mannie From Viral CEO Meme 'Grateful To Be Alive' After HIV Diagnosis & Waking Up From 2-Month Coma

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Mainly Mannie, the beloved TikToker behind the viral “Boss and CEO” meme, has revealed he woke up from a two-month coma after receiving an HIV diagnosis.

A few weeks ago, the social media star revealed he had been diagnosed with HIV in a candid video he posted to his accounts. It’s been an emotional few months for him, and he finally opened up about what exactly happened when he vanished offline back in July.

Sadly, he admitted in a new video on Tuesday that he almost lost his life to suicide after his diagnosis:

“In July, I was diagnosed with HIV. I went home that night and I took pills to take me out.”

So, so heartbreaking to hear. He continued:

“The next morning, I was found by an angel — Ms. Roxanne — she called the ambulance and had the ambulance come get me. I don’t remember anything. I was being resuscitated in the ambulance because I was gone — or I was out, one of the two.”

The viral star, whose real name is Emmanuel Croxton, added:

“I’d been in a coma for two months: August and September and a little bit in July, too … My health is getting better slowly but surely. I just want to say thank you to my supporters. When I tried to take myself out, I didn’t know that I had phenomenal, elite people supporting me. I didn’t know. And I’m grateful to be alive today.”

We’re grateful he’s still here with us today, too.

In the caption, Mannie revealed his HIV had “laid dormant” for over two years before he got his diagnosis:

“I hope this brings understanding to most with questions and the messages saying I should have kept it to myself. Mind you I haven’t had sex in 2 1/2 years. I didn’t do drugs that required a needle. Dr says it’s must have laid dormant. For the past two years I was negative! I have my test from last year. Crazy”

Terrifying. See his full post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mainly Mannie (@mainlymannie)

In order to help with his medical expenses, Mannie set up a GoFundMe which you can donate to HERE.

We’re so glad to hear he’s on an uphill climb in his health journey. Sending healing vibes.

[Image via Mainly Mannie/TikTok]