Top Chef Star Aaron Grissom Killed In Motorcycle Accident At 34

Another sad loss in 2020…

Aaron Grissom, who appeared as a contestant on Top Chef season 12, died on Wednesday in a motorcycle accident. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, the Washington state native hit the curb between two traffic circles while riding at a high rate of speed. He was 34 years old.

Related: Couple Dies Of Coronavirus 4 Minutes Apart While Holding Hands

The chef had opened multiple restaurants in the Tacoma area, including Dirty Oscar’s Annex, which was featured in an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. According to friend and colleague Yu Nanakornphanom, before COVID-19 he had been cooking for touring singers like Billie Eilish.

Bravo released a statement on Grissom’s passing which read:

“Bravo and the Top Chef family are saddened to learn about the passing of Chef Aaron Grissom from Season 12: Boston. Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi added:

“I am very saddened by the loss of one of our Top Chef alumni. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones at this time.”

Nanakornphanom — who recounted to the Tribune that Grissom had donated him a kidney after they started their restaurant Moshi Moshi — said of his friend:

“He had a lot going on. I think he had a good future ahead of him. He’s always learning to do something. He was driven. He lived his life fully.”

We will be keeping Grissom and his loved ones in our thoughts.

[Image via Bravo/Hulu]