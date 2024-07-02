Top Chef Alum Justin Sutherland Arrested! Allegedly Strangled & Threatened To Shoot Girlfriend!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Top Chef star Justin Sutherland has been arrested after an alleged dispute with his girlfriend.

According to Page Six, the reality star chef was taken into police custody on Friday in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was charged with one count of felony threats of violence — reckless disregard risk, per a statement of probable cause out on Monday.

The anonymous victim, 24, told authorities the foodie pointed a gun at her and hit her in the chest with it while shouting:

“Don’t come back here or I am going to shoot you.”

The criminal complaint added the TV personality, 39, put his hands around his partner’s neck and squeezed for several seconds. While strangling her, he allegedly said:

“I could kill you.”

Per the probable cause statement obtained by People, about an hour and a half before this incident, the unnamed woman called 911 claiming her boyfriend had choked her and was trying to kick her out of the apartment. She didn’t give Justin’s name at the time “because she did not want to get anyone in trouble.” She later told responding officers the couple “had a disagreement about something stupid.” Justin confirmed to cops that they had a verbal disagreement but insisted everything was fine. No arrests were made at that time.

Now, the Fast Foodies co-host is denying making threats against his girlfriend, as was noted in the complaint. His attorney John Daly also told People the allegations are “riddled with falsehoods.” He claimed:

“Mr. Sutherland vehemently denies all the allegations in the complaint. He never threatened to shoot anyone. He did not physically assault his girlfriend. He looks forward to the truth coming out as the court process unfolds.”

The restaurant owner also alleged his girlfriend made up the accusations only after realizing the “relationship was coming to an end.”

BTW, Perezcious readers may also remember Justin after he was left severely injured in a near-death boating accident in 2022. He has since recovered and runs several popular restaurants in the Twin Cities, such as the Handsome Hog, Big E, and Gray Duck Tavern. Just last month, he announced plans to open new places in the fall, but we’ll see if this legal trouble gets in the way.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office & Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube]