Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Posts Cryptic Message About Choosing ‘Joy’ Amid His Engagement To Taylor Swift

Kayla Nicole is making her voice heard the same day her ex revealed his engagement.

As the whole world knows by now, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially fiancés! They announced the exciting news with a magical post showcasing the football star getting down on one knee to pop the question. See (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Related: Jason & Kylie Kelce React To Taylor & Travis’ Engagement!

While there are MANY supporters, one person who may be finding it a bit more difficult to grapple with the news is Travis’ ex Kayla, whom he dated for five years off and on between 2017 and 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Nicole (@iamkaylanicole)

The same day Taylor and Travis announced their news, Kayla took to her own Instagram Story to share a post about choosing “joy” in her life. It’s a video of Tracee Ellis Ross commenting on the difference between happiness and joy. She says:

“Joy is different from happiness. I feel like happiness is something you can get at 7-Eleven, and joy is something that you earn and work for and takes practice. I feel like joy has legs, I feel like joy has feet, I feel like joy has roots, I feel like joy creates space and allows for room for more than just a good day. I think joy is an attitude, I think joy is a perspective, and I think joy is a lens through which I live and look at my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFF THE CUFF® (@offthecuff)

Well said! But Kayla added her own little personal message over the video giving insight into where she’s at in her life amid her ex’s milestone news:

“Read about this concept years ago in a book called ‘Choose Joy: Because Happiness Isn’t Enough.’ I aspire! So so good.”

Her message stands out as she’s been open in the past about the heartbreak she’s endured in the wake of her and Travis going their separate ways. We hope she’s doing okay and keeps on choosing joy!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Kayla Nicole & Taylor Swift/Instagram, & MEGA/WENN]