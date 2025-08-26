Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kylie Jenner's Heartbreaking Tribute To Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero On First Birthday Since His Death You Have GOT To See The Dramatic Transformation Of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Christopher! Whoa! Justin Bieber Is Clearly Falling In Love With Hailey All Over Again -- See What He Just Said! Pamela Anderson Talks Falling ‘In Love' With Liam Neeson! SUPER RARE PICS! Nicole Kidman & Daughters Make 'Summer Memories' -- Look! Travis Kelce Is Thinking About Taylor Swift ALL THE TIME! Swifties Spot His Sweet Nods To Tay In Chiefs Doc! Taylor Swift Describes What She Loved About Travis Kelce Right From The Start! Amy Poehler & Adam Scott Reunite To Discuss Their Parks & Recreation Characters’ ‘Most Romantic Scenes’! Emma Stone Offers Rare Update On Life As A Mom -- And How It’s Affected Her Acting! Travis Kelce Explains How Taylor Swift Is SO Much Like His Mom Donna! Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Share Adorable Coupled-Up Date Night Pics From Lil Dicky's Wedding! LOOK! Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson Had 'Immediate Chemistry'!

Taylor Swift

Jason & Kylie Kelce React To Taylor Swift & Travis' Engagement!

Jason & Kylie Kelce React To Taylor Swift & Travis' Engagement!

Jason and Kylie Kelce are SO here for Taylor Swift and Travis‘ engagement!

As you know, the Kansas City Chiefs player and his pop star girlfriend (now fiancée) broke the internet on Tuesday with their adorable engagement announcement! These two are just so in love, and it’s so heartwarming to see them finally making it official.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

We couldn’t be happier for Tay and Trav — and neither could Jason and Ky! They both subtly offered their approval by dropping a “like” on the couple’s joint IG post shortly after it went live. We’re sure there’s a lot more celebration going on behind the scenes, too!

Related: Taylor Engagement Ring Details! OMG Travis Did GOOD!!!

In fact, New Heights used a HIGHlarious picture of Jason to react to the engagement news themselves. In their post, they wrote:

“This pretty much sums up everyone’s reaction @jason.kelce”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

Ha!

We are just buzzing with excitement over here! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Travis Kelce/Kylie Kelce/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 26, 2025 16:00pm PDT

Share This