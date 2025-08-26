Jason & Kylie Kelce React To Taylor Swift & Travis' Engagement!

Jason and Kylie Kelce are SO here for Taylor Swift and Travis‘ engagement!

As you know, the Kansas City Chiefs player and his pop star girlfriend (now fiancée) broke the internet on Tuesday with their adorable engagement announcement! These two are just so in love, and it’s so heartwarming to see them finally making it official.

We couldn’t be happier for Tay and Trav — and neither could Jason and Ky! They both subtly offered their approval by dropping a “like” on the couple’s joint IG post shortly after it went live. We’re sure there’s a lot more celebration going on behind the scenes, too!

In fact, New Heights used a HIGHlarious picture of Jason to react to the engagement news themselves. In their post, they wrote:

“This pretty much sums up everyone’s reaction @jason.kelce”

