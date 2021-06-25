Tyler, The Creator Apologizes For Those Decade-Old Inappropriate Tweets About Selena Gomez

Tyler, The Creator is making amends the best way he knows how: through music.

On Friday, the 30-year-old rapper dropped his sixth studio album called Call Me If You Get Lost, and the project has already become a massive commercial success — reaching number 1 on the US Apple Music album chart. But that’s not what is actually catching the ears of fans everywhere.

The collection features a popular song, entitled Manifesto, which apparently includes some lyrics apologizing for those past inappropriate tweets about Selena Gomez:

“I was canceled before canceled was with Twitter fingers (Haha) / Protestin’ outside my shows, I gave them the middle finger (F**k ’em). I was a teener, tweetin’ Selena crazy s**t / Didn’t wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her / Back when I was tryna f**k Bieber, Just-in.”

An interesting way to apologize…

His words also referenced the Same Old Love singer’s former relationship with Justin Bieber, who’s a close friend to Tyler. And let us just say, he wasn’t too fond of Selena back in the day! In a 2013 interview, the songwriter revealed to Power 106 FM Los Angeles that he and the actress didn’t “really get along” at the time:

“We don’t like each other. Cause, you know like kicking it with Justin, that’s my homeboy — she always be mean mugging me. Like why are you hating on me?”

We can only imagine Selena’s attitude had to do with the disgusting tweets directed towards her in 2010 and 2011. In case you didn’t know, many of the messages were extremely explicit and implied that Tyler wanted to have sex with the Disney alum, who had just turned 18 at the time. He was 20. According to The Blast, one tweet read:

“Selena Gomez I am going to f**k the s**t out of you.”

Another message said:

“Selena Gomez is now 18. So now she can legally take my d**k in her f**king a**”

Yeah… These aren’t exactly words most people want to see on social media about them. So we can’t really blame the woman for not exactly being your biggest fan.

In 2019, he was suspended from the platform after the old comments resurfaced. And while Selenators were very disturbed by the tweets back then, many of Tyler’s supporters recognized how they were simply a part of his provocative brand. That still doesn’t make what he said right, but what do we know!

Selena has yet to publicly address the past tweets, the song, or the apology, but perhaps she will soon! In the meantime, you can ch-ch-check out the new song (below):

What did you think of Tyler’s apology to Gomez, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

